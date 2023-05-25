Khloe Kardashian welcomed her son in August last year via surrogate. Photo / Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has revealed she struggled to connect with her surrogate-born son.

The first episode of The Kardashians season three aired yesterday, and in it Kardashian has revealed her struggles connecting with her surrogate-born son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

Sitting down with Scott Disick and sister Kim Kardashian, the mother of two revealed she has struggled to accept the surrogacy process and adapting to life as a mother of two when her son was born in August last year.

“Kim knows it’s really hard for me,” she told Disick, provoking him to ask her what exactly she meant by that.

Despite their rocky relationship, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have remained close for the sake of their children. Photo / Instagram

Kim answered on behalf of her sister, saying Khloe had a “hard time accepting the whole process” while Khloe heartbreakingly admitted, “It’s a mindf***, it’s really the weirdest thing.”

Speaking to producers, Khloe elaborated on her feelings, saying, “I definitely, like, buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy, I didn’t digest what was happening. So I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time it really registered, and I think it has nothing to do with the baby. It’s just, you’re like, ‘okay, we’re having a baby and this is my son and I’m taking him home with me’.”

She continued to say she was in a “state of shock” when meeting her baby – whose name is yet to be revealed – admitting, “I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and I just take the baby and I go to another room and you’re separated. And I felt it’s such a transactional experience, because it’s not about him.

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it but it doesn’t mean it’s bad or good, it’s still great - it’s just very different.”

It comes after she appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show gushing over her son. “He’s eight months old, he’s a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love a chubby baby.”

The 38-year-old reality star - who split up with the father of her children after he cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman - couldn’t decide on a name for T when he was born and wanted to get a “feel” for him before choosing the moniker.

She said: “I wanted to meet him, and feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn’t have a name, but then, he was named.”

As for when she plans to unveil his name, she said: “I was waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t realise it was going to be this far out.”

Khloe quipped: “Now, I’m just like if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Kardashian and Thompson officially called it quits in December after the Chicago Bulls player cheated on the reality star multiple times, including his most recent infidelity, which was captured in the latest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

While filming for the reality show, cameras caught the moment the reality star found out Thompson had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman again.

Opening up during The Kardashians Disney FYC Screening and Q&A, Kardashian said watching the situation unfold on the show was “helping her heal”.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family - not about this situation, but any situation - how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney +.

For more parenting news and advice, listen to One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Herald’s parenting podcast



