Keeping up with Kardashians' fails: Seven of the Kardashians' worst Photoshop fails

A candid snap of Khloe Kardashian in a bikini circulating this week sees the star as we've rarely seen her before.

But while natural, unedited snaps are few and far between of the reality star family, they have had their fair share of dodgy Photoshop jobs published to the world.

The unedited bikini photo of Khloe has gone viral this week. Photo / Supplied

Fans have praised the refreshing image of Khloe smiling in the sun, with the family having a very different reaction – reportedly scrambling to have it removed from the internet given it strays from the Kardashians' usual highly curated social media presence.

But the mega-famous family's idea of perfection often comes at a price, with eagle-eyed fans regularly pointing out embarrassing gaffes in their editing.

From elongated limbs to disappearing jewellery, extra toes and questionable explanations, here are some of the worst Kardashian Photoshop attempts:

Kim's claim she was photoshopped by paparazzi

Back in 2017, eldest Kardashian sister Kim flipped the narrative, accusing the paparazzi of doctoring bikini photos taken during her Mexico holiday to make her look "way worse".

The images, featuring Kardashian in just a G-string and cropped singlet, made headlines all over the world, with critics pointing out her cellulite.

Paparazzi pics of Kim on holiday were later claimed by the star to have been doctored before publishing. Photo / Backgrid via news.com.au

Speaking on The View, while the then-36-year-old said she wasn't in her "best shape" – having not worked out for 12 weeks after two surgeries – she told the talk show the pictures were photoshopped to make her look "way worse".

"I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were photoshopping them and sharpening them," the mother-of-four said.

"I definitely was not in my best shape. I hadn't worked out in about 12 weeks, I'd had two surgeries on my uterus."

She added: "But I was already not feeling like myself and when people were like sharpening them and making them look way worse and then those were going around, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to get it together,' and I started working out with this bodybuilder girl."

Bizarre feature spotted in Kim's sexy snap

In May last year, the 39-year-old inundated her Instagram feed with a series of snake-themed snaps from a photo shoot. But fans were quick to notice something unusual.

In the revealing look, the KKW Beauty founder posed with her hands against the wall in a snakeskin strapless bra.

But looking closely at her hair on the right, it looked like remnants of her hand were left behind in the editing process.

You left an extra hand in your hair 😐 pic.twitter.com/EmXCNpPmQ1 — Nic 💙 (@NicolaFerris) May 4, 2020

Kylie's awkward bikini blunder

In 2019, fans claimed the 23-year-old mum altered her figure as she posed against a striped cushion during a girls' getaway to celebrate her beauty brand Kylie Skin.

In the snap, Kylie – wearing a white bikini underneath a blue one-shoulder dress – is sitting next to her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou on a daybed.

But many of her followers pointed out the cylinder cushions behind her were visibly "bent" – leading them to speculate she's been editing her snaps.

"Next time you Photoshop your pictures make sure you're not sitting in front of a pillow with stripes," one fan wrote.

"Look at the lines on the pillow behind her torso," another agreed.

Others called the apparent bust "awkward", "major" and "terrible".

Eagle-eyed fans noticed something suspicious on the cushion behind Kyle in this holiday bikini snap. Photo / Instagram

Looking closely, something is definitely up. Photo / Instagram

Kourtney's extra leg baffles fans

Kourtney caused quite the stir with a soapy bathtub snap shared to promote lifestyle website, Poosh, back in March 2019.

While the nude photo may have left some drooling, others picked apart a number of perceived Photoshop fails – namely her shadowless face, an irregular-looking left leg and a dot that could either be a large bubble or a nipple on her right wrist.

"This looks so terrible," commented one person.

Another person simply said, "Dear God woman, is that a child's leg under you? Get off of her before she drowns."

"Why is there a nipple on your wrist," another person chimed in.

The bizarre Kourtney nude may take the cake for the worst Photoshop offence by the family. Photo / Instagram

Kendall slammed for promoting 'unrealistic body standards'

Victoria's Secret model Kendall Jenner, 25, is not immune to fans spotting unusual details in her snaps.

In February this year, Kendall attracted backlash with a series of behind-the-scenes pictures posing in a red lingerie set for sister Kim's shapewear label Skims.

Alongside a mirror selfie that showed Kendall in the undergarments, the Instagram account Problematic Fame wrote: "This photo is very photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody's.

"Please don't compare yourself to heavily edited images. Even Kendall doesn't look like this irl."

Sharing side-by-side photos from the shoot that showed Kendall's body looking slightly different, the account added: "She is posing in both, yet one is clearly photoshopped.

"Nobody's belly button is just a tiny slit, nobody has a completely flat stomach 24/7.

"Everyone is gorgeous just as they are. This ridiculous Photoshop needs to stop."

The mystery of Khloe's disappearing necklace

The infamous image of Khloe looking like an entirely different person made headlines in May last year.

Khloe was at first accused of going under the knife when she unveiled the unrecognisable picture, but – when she showed up in footage from KUWTK from the same day – it became clear heavy editing was at play.

Fans were blown away by the snap on the left, but in snippets from the show, Khloe looks more like herself again. Photo / Instagram

"She looks so hot in the second one anyway. I don't know why she would photoshop herself so much," one fan wrote in response to the side-by-side pics on Twitter.

"WAIT it was just Photoshop all along? I really thought she had done a whole face transplant," wrote another.

In further proof the image was altered, one Instagram sleuth pointed out the dainty butterfly necklace around Khloe's neck is missing the chain on one side in the first photo.

Khloe's necklace chain is nowhere to be seen on one side. Photo / Instagram

Promo shoot raises eyebrows with extra toes and missing bodies

The family's Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16 promo shoot was again called out by fans for photoshopping.

The image shared on Instagram by Kim shows all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters and mum Kris looking extra glamorous as they pose on satin sheets, dripping in diamantés and gold.

But when Kim posted the shot, fans were quick to ask what happened to the lower half of Khloé's body, which seemed to have disappeared; why Kendall looked like she'd been photoshopped into the image, and whether Kourtney's foot was photoshopped to unintentionally give her six toes.

Fans pointed out Khloe's lower body was 'missing', Kendall looked as though she was photo shopped in and Kourtney had six toes. Photo / Instagram

"Where is Khloe's lower half of her body?" asked one fan, while another said: "What's up with Kourtney's left foot?"

"Kourtney has six toes," added another.

"Kendall looks like she was just stuck onto the picture HAHAHAHA."

Another fan said Kendall was "looking like a tripped over mannequin" and couldn't make it so they "stuck her onto the picture".

After years of fans pointing out their suspected Photoshop gaffes, you'd think the Kar-Jenners would have had some serious lessons by now.

Or — like Khloe's 'leaked' photo this week — opted to keep it simple.