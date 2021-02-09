Katy Perry's a brunette again: Fans delighted with return to old hair colour

Katy Perry has shown off her new hair makeover. Photo / Instagram

Katy Perry has changed her look, going back to her natural roots of brunette hair.

The popstar posted a bunch of selfies on Instagram displaying the new look, promoting an upcoming appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

"Mama has the night off so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok," she wrote in the caption.

"Dark hair yay," one fan commented.

"I've always loved you with brunette hair!" said another.

Brunette is such a good look on her. Photo / Instagram

For a long time now, Perry has been rocking peroxide blonde hair. At one stage, she had her blonde hair cut into a pixie cut.

However, the 36-year-old's new look has fooled us all. The singer has since revealed that the new dark hair is completely fake.

She tagged makeup artist Michael Anthony, stylist Tatiana Waterford and hair stylist Jesus Guerrero in the post, before admitting she was wearing a wig on her Instagram story.

The Firework singer uploaded a video swapping her extravagant Dundas gown for a comfy T-shirt, wig completely removed.

Katy revealed the long dark hair was fake. Photo / Instagram

Zooming in on her face, she said "Everything is fake".

Meanwhile, the superstar revealed she returned to work while breastfeeding, and that it has been "intense".

Perry opened up about the experience on Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying, "I did start filming American Idol Season 4 after I'd given birth, five weeks later." She added, "And I didn't plan that. But it was like, 'Oh, my God!' It was so intense, you know?"

She added: "Giving birth, then going back to work and breastfeeding, like — holy crap!" Perry continued. "This is what women do? Oh my God!"

Katy Perry has a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with actor Orlando Bloom.