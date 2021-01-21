Katy Perry nails epic inauguration finale with hit track Firework

Joe Biden's evening inauguration special has come to a close with a spectacular performance by Katy Perry, complete with an impressive fireworks display from the US Capitol.
Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen all performed in the celebratory television special hosted by Tom Hanks, but Perry's powerful performance was just the right note to end on.
Elsewhere, a rendition of Amazing Grace by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma had social media abuzz.
As one viewer pointed out, Yo-Yo Ma performed beautifully at Obama 2009 inauguration, too.
Earlier, Lady Gaga wowed at Biden's inauguration, nailing her performance of the US national anthem and donning a striking outfit – braids, giant red skirt and most noticeably, an oversized gold dove brooch – that was very Hunger Games.
Today's star-studded inauguration was in stark contrast to Trump's inauguration, when the then-incoming President struggled to attract big stars.
The Washington Post reports that Trump is "particularly upset" that stars like his vocal critic Lady Gaga and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks were booked to perform at or attend Biden's inauguration.
Entertainers at Trump's 2016 inauguration included Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums and The Piano Guys. Actor Jon Voight spoke at the event.