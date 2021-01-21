Katy Perry nails epic inauguration finale with hit track Firework

What a spectacular note to end on.

Joe Biden's evening inauguration special has come to a close with a spectacular performance by Katy Perry, complete with an impressive fireworks display from the US Capitol.

Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Bruce Springsteen all performed in the celebratory television special hosted by Tom Hanks, but Perry's powerful performance was just the right note to end on.

youre not officially the president of the united states until katy perry sings Firework to you pic.twitter.com/cuhlwogKkV — 🅴 (@teenagedreamish) January 21, 2021

Katy Perry performing " firework " in 2021.... this is iconic omg. pic.twitter.com/gHLUDr5xZ3 — Sacha 🧃 (@mirajslut) January 21, 2021

lady gaga starting the day off perfectly and katy perry ending it perfectly. we’ve been blessed pic.twitter.com/EQXaLyMmQt — mermaidha ⚡ (@PRISMFAD) January 21, 2021

remember when katy perry turned the inauguration into her own concert #CelebratingAmerica



pic.twitter.com/PoBTZxAGMk — irvin ⚡ (@kxtyscandy) January 21, 2021

well goddamn @katyperry came and ate this whole thing up OMG pic.twitter.com/frYhDctiqS — Steven Walker ✌️ (@positivesteven) January 21, 2021

Elsewhere, a rendition of Amazing Grace by famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma had social media abuzz.

Ok I just lost it and broke down crying after Yo Yo Ma played Amazing Grace and Dvorak — larueart (@dlarue16) January 21, 2021

As one viewer pointed out, Yo-Yo Ma performed beautifully at Obama 2009 inauguration, too.

And a reminder:

Remember 4 yrs ago when trump couldn't get anyone but 4th stringers to play at his inauguration? We heard Gaga, Lopez, Springsteen, Bon Jovi and Yo Yo Ma so far. Ahhhh. — JC (@JCLRRA) January 21, 2021

Earlier, Lady Gaga wowed at Biden's inauguration, nailing her performance of the US national anthem and donning a striking outfit – braids, giant red skirt and most noticeably, an oversized gold dove brooch – that was very Hunger Games.

Today's star-studded inauguration was in stark contrast to Trump's inauguration, when the then-incoming President struggled to attract big stars.

The Washington Post reports that Trump is "particularly upset" that stars like his vocal critic Lady Gaga and Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks were booked to perform at or attend Biden's inauguration.

Entertainers at Trump's 2016 inauguration included Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, DJ Ravidrums and The Piano Guys. Actor Jon Voight spoke at the event.