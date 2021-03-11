Kate Winslet has hailed Jodie Foster as her Hollywood icon

Kate Winslet told Vogue magazine that Jodie Foster is her idol and she is so "authentically herself". Photo / Getty Images

Kate Winslet, Jodie Foster, Amanda Seyfried and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have shared their secret idols and celebrity crushes in a frank chat for an upcoming Hollywood issue of Vogue Magazine.

When Winslet was put on the spot about her favourite people, The Titanic star didn't hesitate.

She said: "Jodie Foster, because she is always entirely, authentically true to herself."

And the 45-year-old actress also confessed she has a crush on Guy Pearce.

Asked who she was crushing on when she was a young girl, she told Vogue: "That is so easy: Guy Pearce. I was in love with him from the age of 11. We share the same birthday. I think I've still got a bit of a crush on him if I'm being completely honest."

In British Vogue's 2021 Hollywood Portfolio, Amanda Seyfried was also quizzed about her Hollywood icon, admitting she adored Judy Garland and would pick her for "every reason".

Giving her verdict on her favourite actress, she said: "Judy Garland for The Wizard of Oz. Judy Garland because she was a singer. Judy Garland for every reason."

And Jodie Foster herself confessed to having a crush on Robert Redford.

She shared: "Robert Redford. I had every picture of him. I used to draw pictures of him everywhere, especially when he had a moustache. Every time I drew him, he had a little moustache."

Foster has recently spent more time in the limelight than she is used to, especially during the Golden Globes Award ceremony, during which she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Mauritanian. Foster accepted the award from her home, comfortably seated on a couch with her wife and very cute dog.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks she is a lot like her own Hollywood icon, Sophia Loren. The former Miss World and wife of musician Nick Jonas, is one of very few Indian actresses to make the successful transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, and her cross-culturalism is part of what she thinks aligns them.

Revealing the similarities between herself and her idol, Chopra said: "Sophia Loren. I love her. She reminds me of me, working in two different countries and two different languages ...

"[If I wasn't an actress], I would have been an aeronautical engineer, because I was super-fascinated by planes. I love science, I love math, I'm really fond of physics."