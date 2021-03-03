Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan's epic response after being called 'the fat girl'

Nicola Coughlan was criticised for her Golden Globes outfit and labelled the "fat girl from Bridgerton" by a podcast host. Photo / Supplied

Nicola Coughlan has responded to criticism about her Golden Globes outfit where she was called "the fat girl from Bridgerton".

The star, who plays Penelope Featherington on the hit Netflix show, replied to a Twitter post by podcast host Amanda Richards.

The actress who is also known for her role in the TV series Derry Girls, wore a stunning yellow gown made of tulle with a black cardigan strung over her shoulders.

Richards shared: "The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes, bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you're a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to (sic)."

Coughlan stood up for her outfit choice and reminding Richards she wouldn't be categorised by her figure. The star was named on the best-dressed list by British Vogue.

"I thought the cardigan looked ace, Molly Goddard used them on her runway with the dresses that's where the idea came from, also I have a name," she replied.

Richards, who hosts the podcast Big Calf, admitted to one of her followers she "projected" her own feelings about "cover-up cardigans" and later apologised for not using Coughlan's name.

In a tweet posted today, Richards wrote: "it sucked that I didn't use her name, and I'm sorry that I made that choice. But I'm not going to apologise for using the word fat. Ever."

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in a scene from Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

The comment inspired a Twitter thread from Coughlan, where she elaborated on why she dislikes being asked about her weight in interviews.

"Every time I'm asked about my body in an interview it makes me deeply uncomfortable and so sad I'm not allowed to just talk about the job I so love," she wrote.

The 34-year-old actress added: "It's so reductive to women when we're making great strides for diversity in the arts, but questions like that just pull us backwards."

"My body is the tool I used to tell stories, not what I define myself by."