Kate Winslet 'couldn't stop crying' during reunion with close friend Leo DiCaprio after three years

Kate Winslet and Leonard DiCAprio in a scene from the film Revolutionary Road. Photo / Supplied

It's well-documented that Kate Winslet, 46, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, are close friends both on and off the screen.

Having met on the set of Titanic when she was 20 and he was 21, the pair remain "bonded" over 20 years later, says Winslet.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Mare of Easton actor reminisced on their recent encounter in Los Angeles – their first in three years – which left her in tears.

"I couldn't stop crying," she said.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet attending the Academy Awards in 2016. Photo / Getty Images.

"I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch up.

"We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of Covid. He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life."

Winslet and DiCaprio have often shared snippets of their relationship in interviews. Earlier this year, Winslet told Rolling Stone that the co-stars shared "really graphic" sex tips during the gruelling seven month stint they spent filming Titanic.

"You know, some very, very personal things, asking each other for advice," she said.

"Not necessarily comparing notes but sort of, 'No, don't do it like that, do it like this.' He's very good at that. I have to say, a lot of those sexual tips he's given me have worked. And I know it's vice versa."

After the Oscar-award winning film, the pair reunited when they took on the roles of a troubled couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett in the movie Titanic. Photo / Supplied

Describing their professional relationship during the film's press tour, DiCaprio said making the it felt "really natural".

"We were actively looking for something to do together," he said.

"It felt really natural. She's my homie."

In another interview with Today, DiCaprio actor only had praise for his friend.

"She's a consummate professional," he said.

"She's the best."