Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: The terrifying reality of Netflix's Alien Worlds

5 minutes to read

An alien that features in the fact based speculative doco series Alien Worlds, streaming on Netflix. Photo: Netflix.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Is there life on Mars? Or, for that matter, anywhere further afield?

Here on earth we tend to get wrapped up in all our god-awful small affairs. But if you pause for a second,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.