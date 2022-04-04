Karl Puschmann: The Grammys were everything the Oscars weren't

Lenny Kravitz, left, and H.E.R. perform Are you Gonna Go My Way at the Grammy Awards.

No controversy? No problem! The Grammys were everything that last week's Oscars weren't. And not just because nobody got slapped.

Yes, the ceremony was overly slick and glossy in that extremely corporate American way, and at three and a half hours it was also too long. But at no point was the Grammys anything other than a celebration of music.

It proved without a doubt that the same can't be said about the Oscars and movies. In mission statement and reputation the Academy Awards are the most prestigious in the excessively long list of movie award ceremonies. The emotion from those actors and filmmakers recognised for their work is palpable. However, it often feels that the ceremony itself is almost embarrassed by movies.

A lot of the jokes from its hosting trio ragged on movies, the presenters of the animation award made out that the genre was not much more than a babysitter for kids rather than the vibrant, experimental and exciting category that it is, and there were all the lame skits that left everybody from the A-listers sitting in the Dolby Theatre to the people streaming it live on TVNZ OnDemand cringing their way through.

Fortunately, there was none of that nonsense here. In his introduction, and in the only reference to the Oscars controversy, comedian Trevor Noah said, "We're going to be listening to some music. We're going to be dancing. We're going to be singing, we're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths, and we're going to be giving out awards all throughout the night."

And that's pretty much what they did. It was constantly moving and there were some truly great performances; an enthusiastically vibrant display from the Album of the Year winner Jon Batiste playing his joyous hit Freedom, a high energy show opener from 70s cosplaying superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak with their project Silk Sonic and a show-stopping, big band performance from Lady Gaga in tribute to her dear friend, crooning icon Tony Bennett.

However, violence did once again invade the glittery award show facade. Unlike last week it was powerful instead of flabbergasting.

Appearing in a pre-recorded message Ukraine's besieged President Volodymyr Zelensky said, "Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can't hear them. But the music will breakthrough."

On a day when the horrendous wartime atrocities committed by the invading Russian army in the Ukrainian city of Bucha had came to light, his words held even more gravitas.

"Support us in any way you can, but not with your silence," he concluded. "Fill the silence with music."

And while the juxtaposition of a man literally fighting for his and his country's survival appearing on the big screen in front of an arena filled with party people is somewhat jarring, it is the best way for his message to get heard.

The Grammys are clearly a well-oiled production, with a massive amount of money powering it, but there was still enough wiggle room there for real moments to break through its fiercely choreographed facade. The best example being Doja Cat's mad dash from the loo to make it to the stage in time to accept her award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with SZA.

"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she joked, looking slightly frazzled by the ordeal and almost missing her time to shine.

It was hard not to be impressed with the show. It hit all the right notes, whether exuberant and energetic or tasteful and respectful depending on what part of the show we were at. And with such a high number of performances, it kept its momentum throughout.

Did it create history? No. Was there any controversy? Not at all. Will we still be talking about it this time next week? Nope!

But it did what it set out to do. To entertain while celebrating music, musicians and the people working behind the scenes. I hope the Academy wasn't just watching, I hope they were taking notes.