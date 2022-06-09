Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Martin Freeman is close to the edge in police thriller The Responder

4 minutes to read
Martin Freeman stars as a strung-out police officer in The Responder.

Martin Freeman stars as a strung-out police officer in The Responder.

Karl Puschmann
By
Karl Puschmann

Culture Editor and Entertainment Columnist

Martin Freeman is one of the most likable chaps on the telly. The very embodiment of the everyman.

He's so brilliant at portraying characters that are fiercely average that whenever he doesn't it's always a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.