Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Does Jake Gyllenhaal's phone thriller The Guilty keep you engaged?

4 minutes to read
Jake Gyllenhaal is waiting for your call in Netflix's thriller The Guilty. Streaming now.

Jake Gyllenhaal is waiting for your call in Netflix's thriller The Guilty. Streaming now.

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION:

Our phones are now our constant companions in life. We don't leave the house without them and we spend all day when we're in the house trying to resist the urge to fiddle with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.