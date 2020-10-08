Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Karl Puschmann: Art for art's sake? No. Funding art is for our sake

5 minutes to read

Busker Duncan Scowen, busking on Auckland's North Shore. Scowen has a sign which encourages anyone who needs it to take money from his tips. Photo / Michael Craig

Karl Puschmann
By:

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

OPINION

When I was talking to Chaka Khan a month or so back she said, "artists are the dreamers of society. Without us, it would be a pretty flat place to be. And very dull

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.