Kardashian cash ranking: Which member of the world-famous family makes the most - and how

Need a loan? Maybe hit up one of these ladies. Photo / Supplied

Need a loan? Maybe hit up one of these ladies. Photo / Supplied

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is what initially propelled the famous family to billionaire status, but with the reality show now coming to an end, they're unlikely to be strapped for cash.

Between beauty lines, endorsements and their own respective businesses, the Kardashians have racked up huge wealth.

Here's how they've done it - and who's got the biggest bank balance.

KRIS JENNER

While Kris Jenner can thank the reality show for kicking off her fortune, she makes most of her money from being a professional momager to her daughters.

10 per cent of the kids' earnings

Ten per cent works out to be quite a lot, when you consider just how much each of Kris's children make (read on for the numbers).

For example, Forbes reported that Kris Jenner "got paid an estimated $17 million by her daughter" Kylie in 2018 alone, thanks to Kylie Cosmetics.

When Coty bought a 51 per cent stake in the company back in 2019, Kris made US$30m.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The series began in 2007, and while the family has been negotiating deals with E! ever since, they agreed on a US$80m deal in 2015, signing another "below $100 million" deal in 2017.

Speaking to Ellen, Kris revealed that "everybody gets paid pretty much equally, 'cause we all film a lot and we all work hard and we've created this show and this brand for the past decade … Everybody's happy."

TMZ claims Kris took home an extra 10 per cent managing fee for the show — to the tune of US$15m.

Endorsements

Kris has repped everything from diamonds, to CBD tea, to toothbrushes.

She also reportedly endorsed Fashion Nova when Kim turned down a US$1m deal with the company.

Divorce settlements

Kris wasn't left a huge amount of money after her divorce from Robert Kardashian. Kris opened up about how she was struggling for cash after their split in 2018, saying: "I didn't have anything. I went to the market one day and my credit card didn't work. I had a market credit card and I'm like, 'I can't even buy a tomato.'"

However, TMZ reported that Kris and Caitlyn Jenner divided around US$60m in assets when they split in 2013.

KRIS' NET WORTH: US$170 MILLION

KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian has multiple businesses, endorsement deals and investments to her name, which is probably what landed her on Forbes' 2021 billionaires list.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Showbiz Cheat Sheet claim that each family member earns around US$930,000 per episode.

In an interview with My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Kim said that "We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up with the Kardashians and that's why we continue to share our lives."

People reported in 2017 that the family collectively earn about US$30m per season.

Mobile app

In 2014, Kim launched her Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mobile game. Google play describes it as "a red carpet adventure" where you "create your own aspiring celebrity and rise to fame and fortune". The app earned Kim US$45m during its first year.

KKW Beauty & Fragrance

In 2017, Kim launched her own beauty and fragrance lines, KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance.

The first-ever line of KKW Beauty sold out in just two hours, which consisted of 300,000 contour kits, according to Forbes.

It made her over US$14m.

In 2018, Kim expanded her product range to include lipsticks, concealers and perfumes, before selling 20 per cent of the business to global beauty company Coty for US$200m.

Kim retains a 72 per cent stake in the company, which is valued at US$500m.

Skims

What was first named "Kimono" has now become Skims, which is "a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear", according to its website.

This business venture was launched by Kim in 2019, becoming an instant hit. According to ZoomInfo, the business has a revenue of US$12m.

Forbes estimated that Kim's majority stake in Skims is worth approximately US$225m.

Endorsements

When Kim Kardashian spoke to Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast in 2018, she hinted that she earned approximately US$1m on some promotional social media posts.

Hoppers HQ's 2020 Instagram Rich List claims the sum is more likely to be around US$858,000.

Company shares

Kim holds shares in mega companies including Amazon, Netflix, Disney, Adidas, and Apple. These were gifted to her by soon to be ex-husband Kanye West in 2017.

It is estimated Kim has earned over US$650,000 from the shares.

Property

Kim Kardashian flips real estate. TMZ reports that she and Kanye bought a Bel-Air mansion in 2013 for US$9m and sold it four years later for over US$17m.

KIM'S NET WORTH: US$1.4 BILLION

KYLIE JENNER

Kylie Cosmetics

Most of Kylie Jenner's wealth has come from her incredibly successful Kylie Cosmetics company.

At 21 years old, Forbes declared Kylie the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire. While an investigation soon discovered that the company exaggerated its profitability, Kylie Cosmetics has still brought in a huge amount of cash for the young star.

Kylie responded to the Forbes backlash in an interview with Paper magazine, saying "The self-made thing is true."

Kylie founded the business in 2015, claimed to have brought in US$400m in revenue in its first 18 months.

In November 2019, Kylie signed a deal to sell the majority stake in her company to Coty, for US$600m, valuing the company at US$1.2b.

Life of Kylie spin-off

Along with earnings from Keeping Up With the Kardashian, which first aired when Kylie was only 9, she got her own show in 2017. It is unknown how much the season made the young star.

Kendall + Kylie fashion line with PacSun

In 2013, when Kylie was 15, she and her sister Kendall launched their own clothing line.

Now the brand is sold in 390 locations in the US, including Nordstrom, Topshop, Amazon, and Bloomingdale's, and 975 worldwide.

Endorsements

Most of Kylie's work with Kylie Cosmetics is promoted on social media.

"Social media is an amazing platform," Kylie, who has more than 189 million followers on Instagram, told Forbes last year. "I have such easy access to my fans and my customers."

Kylie also has very lucrative deals with Puma, Fashion Nova, SugarBearHear gummies and Adidas, which she endorses online.

In 2018, a report from social media insights firm D'Marie Analytics found that one single Instagram post by Kylie earned her US$1m in advertising.

Kylie's World app

While it has since been shut down, Kylie Jenner's personal app, which was launched in 2015, made her US$105,170 on its first day.

The app offered "an exclusive mix of free and premium paid content from Kylie's world, bringing you closer to her than ever before", according to its description.

By the end of 2018, Kylie announced she would stop posting to the app.

KYLIE'S NET WORTH: US$700 MILLION

KENDALL JENNER

Modelling

At the age of 14, Kendall was signed up to Wilhelmina International modelling agency. During that time, she began modelling for Forever 21.

Kendall's big break, though, came when she did a photoshoot for Teen Vogue. Soon after, she moved into runway work.

Now, Kendall is one of the world's most sought after models, and in 2017 Forbes reported that she was the highest-paid model in the world.

Deals with Estée Lauder, La Perla, Adidas, and more led to US$22m in earnings that year.

Acting

Kendall also makes money through acting. In 2010, she made her acting debut in One Call: BlackLight.

In 2012, she made an appearance in an episode of Hawaii Five-0. In 2013, Kendall was a voice actor on the show The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange.

She has also appeared in music videos and the 2018 film Ocean's Eight.

Property

Kendall Jenner made her first big real estate acquisition in 2014, when she bought a condo in Westwood, California for US$1.3m. She sold it for US$1.5m in 2017.

In that same year, Kendall sold her Hollywood Hills home for US$6.85m. She made around US$350,000 from the sale after buying in 2016 from actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Business ventures

In 2011, Kendall created two nail lacquers for the Kardashian Kolors nail polish line by OPI, earning a combined profit with Kylie of US$100,000.

The sisters also collaborated on the 2013 Metal Haven by Kendall & Kylie jewellery collection with Mascal Mouawad's Glamhouse, a 2014 shoe and handbag line for Nordstrom under Steve Madden's Madden Girl line, The Kendall & Kylie Collection with PacSun in 2013, and the Kendall + Kylie Topshop collection, which was launched in 2016.

In 2016, the sisters partnered with Glu Mobile to launch the Kendall and Kylie app, a spin-off of their older sister Kim's app Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Endorsements

In 2017 Kendall was reportedly paid US$250,000 to promote the infamous Fyre Festival that turned out to be a huge disaster. However, a typical sponsored post earned Kendall US$100,000 – US$150,000.

However, according to Hopper HQ's 2019 Instagram Rich List, Kendall now earns US$611,000 for promotional posts on her account, which has 114 million followers.

KENDALL'S NET WORTH: US$45 MILLION

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

Good American clothing line

Khloe started the Good American clothing line in 2016. Her main focus was to offer designs and sizes for all body types.

The company sold US$1m worth of jeans on its first day.

According to Owler, Good American now has an estimated value of US$12.7m.

Before Good American, Khloe ran clothing line Dash with her sisters Kim and Kourtney from 2006 – 2018.

TV producing & hosting

Khloe executive-produced episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Rob & Chyna, Kocktails with Khloe, and Khloe and Lamar.

Khloe appeared as a host in 2009 on Fashion Police and Chelsea Lately. She was also a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, The X-Factor and E! Live from the Red Carpet.

Along with the various spin-off shows that came from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe went on to host reality show Revenge Body.

Acting

Khloe made her acting debut in an episode of Law & Order: LA titled "Benedict Canyon". She has also appeared in Real Husbands of Hollywood and Royal Pains.

Endorsements

In 2015 Khloe wrote a book titled Strong Looks Better Naked, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Khloe earns an estimated US$598,000 per sponsored Instagram post, with a follower count of 96.6 million.

KHLOE'S NET WORTH: US$50 MILLION

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian might have been the least enthused about filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she was still paid as much as her sisters.

Poosh

Kourtney's lifestyle website Poosh is a pretty big money maker. The website offers advice via blog posts, but its best asset is Shop.Poosh.com.

Instead of the star posting a regular #sponcon on Instagram, she collaborates directly with brands to sell products through her own site. She then takes a cut of the profits.

Endorsements

According to Talent Resources CEO Michael Heller, Kourtney was earning up to US$250,000 per Instagram post in 2017, when she had just 54.3m followers. Now she has 126m followers.

Property

According to Elle Decor, Kourtney and her children live in a six-bedroom Calabasas mansion that she and her ex Scott Disick purchased for US$8.5m. It includes an elevator, a gym and a massage room.

KOURTNEY'S NET WORTH: US$45 MILLION