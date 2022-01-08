Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox blogs about their luxurious date night

Kanye West has been dating the US actress Julia Fox, 31, for a week, with Fox revealing all the juicy details from their second date in a blog post. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West has been dating the US actress Julia Fox, 31, for a week, with Fox revealing all the juicy details from their second date in a blog post. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox has bizarrely blogged the entirety of their date night.

The 44-year-old newly-single rapper has been dating the US actress, 31, for a week, with Fox revealing all the juicy details from their second date in a blog post for Interview Magazine – which was accompanied with a series of loved-up photos of the pair.

The Uncut Gems star revealed she met West, who recently changed his name to Ye, in Miami on New Year's Eve, adding they shared an "instant connection".

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," Fox wrote.

She said they decided to "keep the energy going", before flying separately to New York City to see the theatre show, Slave Play.

Fox continued: "Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite (sic) restaurants. Obviously.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."

The article also published the photos in question, which showed the pair kissing and cuddling up to one another as they enjoyed their romantic date night.

But the fun didn't end there. Fox revealed West had another surprise planned.

"After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true.

"It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride."

The pair were rumoured to have been dating since New Year's Eve, with Fox officially confirming the news in the editorial.

West is currently in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian, his wife of seven years who he's recently begged to take him back in a series of public statements.

However, Kardashian, 41, who shares four children with her ex, has since moved on with Saturday Night Live! comedian Pete Davidson.

The duo have been dating since October but are yet to comment publicly on their relationship.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year, citing "irreconcilable differences".