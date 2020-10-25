Kanye West's mammoth 3-hour interview on The Joe Rogan podcast

Kanye West during his interview. Photo / YouTube

Kanye West joined podcaster Joe Rogan for a nearly three-hour podcast, where West discusses fashion, politics, religion, mental health and much more.

A few days ago, Joe Rogan teased the interview with West on his Instagram and the full interview dropped earlier this morning on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

"Beyond my expectations, and I think people are going to have a much better understanding and appreciation of how this man thinks. I really enjoyed talking to him, and we had a lot of fun," Rogan wrote.

Earlier this month, West shared his interest in appearing on the podcast on Twitter.

"Would love to go on Joe Rogan's podcast LIVE this week I have my team trying to get your number Joe I'm in Calabassas Let's do this my friend," West tweeted.

The interview had many discussion topics including the 2009 MTV Video music Awards incident with Taylor Swift.

Entertainment news outlet Variety said what says could be "misinterpreted".

When talking about his father's work as a member of the Black Panther political party, he said, "It's like my father snatching a mic out of someone's hand who was lying — like father, like son, there," he laughed, referring to him grabbing the mic from Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

West continued his tendency to make a provocative statement and then quickly move to another topic, unrelated to the previous topic discussed.

"There couldn't be a better time to put a visionary in the captain's chair," he said. "I'm not here to down Trump or down Biden, I'm just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I'm a great leader because I listen and I'm empathetic. I do believe in world peace."

When discussing his music West said he is not "at war with the music industry".

"I'm not at war with the music industry. I'm just saying we need to innovate. When I posted my contracts, I had 10 contracts that kept putting me inside a labyrinth and things we don't need.

A fun and stimulating time with the great @kanyewest available now on @spotifypodcasts @spotify and everywhere else. Enjoy! https://t.co/K8BG7xXfeN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 24, 2020

"Prince would say we don't need the distribution part," he continued. "I'm the kind of person where I'm not trying to eliminate anyone's job. There's a way both parties can be happy. These deals can be flipped in a way that they're just more fair."

West said his father said the industry was a bad business and he thought that to be true.

Joe Rogan during the interview with Kanye West. Photo / YouTube

"Everyone's a part of it, everyone's responsible, everyone's a part of the problem," he said. "The contracts are made to rape the artists. This is a negative thought I'm putting into the universe — but I thought about Bruce and Brandon Lee. This is Sony and Universal and I'm willing to put the blue paint on my face and go out and do this because it's the right thing to do.

"Michael Jackson, Prince, all of these things have crossed my mind as I'm saying I need to innovate what these contracts are, it's not about me getting my masters back, it's about freedom."

"At this point music loses me money," he said. "Of my $5 billion net worth, music is negative $4 million."

This is the smartest thing I’ve ever heard Kanye say pic.twitter.com/9b9KeuR1HS — Virus 🎃 (@big_hasso) October 24, 2020

In the interview, West also claims Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Prince and Bruce and Brandon Lee were each murdered.

West spent a large portion of the interview discussing his new venture into religious music.

"I stepped away from my music career for a year to serve God," he said. "When I made [his Sunday Service sessions], I completely stopped rapping because I didn't know how to rap before God."

Throughout the interview, the podcast host Rogan made many attempts to try and keep West focused, even praising him about his thinking patterns.

"When I talk, it's not a rant," West said.

"It's a symphony of ideas. I just tell the truth and telling the truth is crazy in a world full of lies."