Kanye "Ye" West's Instagram account has been restricted for violating the platform's policies. Photo / Getty Images

Instagram has restricted Kanye West's account and deleted a range of content from his page after he made a post that was deemed "anti-Jewish".

According to a Meta spokesperson, Instagram deleted content from Ye's (formerly known as Kanye West) Instagram page and placed a restriction on the account after the company said that the rapper violated its rules and guidelines.

However, they did not specifically confirm what piece of content was in breach of their rules.

Meta has a policy of putting restrictions on users after repeated violations, which could temporarily prevent the user from sharing posts, writing comments or sending direct messages.

However, the restriction comes a day after he made a now-deleted-post many described as anti-Semitic.

In the post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange he said he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs, with the caption "Jesus is Jew."

The message from Ye appeared to show Ye claiming that Combs was controlled by Jewish people, a reference to a long-standing anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.

West also received backlash for comments he made about Jared Kushner during the rapper's recent appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight that were perceived as perpetuating Jewish stereotypes.

Advocacy group American Jewish Committee took to Instagram on Friday to condemn West for "rants laden with racist and antisemitic undertones" and "anti-Jewish posts."

Ye accused Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, of brokering Israeli treaties for monetary gain.

It's not the first time West has been in the spotlight for his social media antics.

In March, his Instagram account was suspended for 24 hours after he posted a slur targeting The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

In February, West also apologised for since-deleted Instagram posts that shared messages between himself and estranged wife Kim Kardashian about her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West wrote at the time that "sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim."