Kanye West releases presidential campaign video

Kanye West has released a presidential campaign video. Photo / Supplied

Kanye West has released a presidential campaign video in which he describes "reviving America through faith" and the importance of prayer and family.

He makes no mention of his wife Kim or any of the Kardashians in the video.

The rapper has also released a line of #Ye2020 merchandise that includes baseball hats and hoodies.

In July his petition to appear on New Jersey's ballot as a presidential candidate failed to pass legal muster because signatures were incomplete, and in some cases appear written with very similar handwriting.

The Bound 2 hitmaker tweeted his desire to run for president on July 4, and held his first campaign rally a few weeks later, where he broke down in tears during a conversation about abortion, as he confessed he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had considered terminating their first pregnancy.

Days later, Kanye launched a scathing rant against his 39-year-old spouse on social media, in which he accused her of "trying to lock him up" over concerns for his mental health.

The Yeezy founder also claimed he had been trying to divorce Kim - with whom he has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months - for two years, after she met with fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kanye tweeted: "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)"

Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018, and although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was "out of line".

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now y'all believe them??? [sic]"

He tweeted: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."