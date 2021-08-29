Kanye West releases new album Donda featuring Jay Z, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd

Kanye West has released his 10th album Donda. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West has released his hotly-awaited and much-delayed LP, Donda.

The 44-year-old hip-hop veteran's 10th studio album - which is named after his late mother, Donda West - was made available with short notice on major streaming services - including Apple Music and Spotify - on Sunday, after several false starts.

Despite controversial rapper DaBaby - who was recently slammed for his insensitive comments about HIV and Aids at Rolling Loud Festival - appearing at the Stronger hitmaker's most recent listening party in Chicago, the ROCKSTAR hitmaker was replaced by Jay-Z on the track Jail.

Kanye had told his manager he would not be removing DaBaby, 29, in a series of screenshots of their text exchanges, despite it allegedly holding up the release.

Referring to his failed bid to become President of the United States, he wrote back to Abou 'Bu' Thiam: "[DaBaby] was the only person who said he would vote for me in public".

Kanye also seemingly messaged DaBaby saying: "They tried to stop you from coming in.

"The people next to you trying to destroy you. But God gotta bigger plan."

To which DaBaby replied: "A plan that can't be stopped!!"

A Jail part two is currently not available on streaming services. The 27-song record also includes the likes of The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, and a posthumous appearance from the late Pop Smoke.

Plus there is a surprise appearance from pop superstar Ariana Grande on the title track.

The 28-year-old singer's vocals can be heard on the title track, which also features Pusha T and Tony Williams.

As well as DaBaby appearing at the listening party, Marylin Manson, 52, was on stage with Kanye, despite the Personal Jesus rocker being accused of abuse by several women, including his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood.

Meanwhile, the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian West, 40, also stole the spotlight in a Balenciaga wedding dress, sparking speculation the pair are planning to remain married.

The DONDA tracklisting is:

01. Donda Chant

02. Jail

03. God Breathed

04. Off The Grid

05. Hurricane

06. Praise God

07. Jonah

08. Ok Ok

09. Junya

10. Believe What I Say

11. 24

12. Remote Control

13. Moon

14. Heaven And Hell

15. Donda

16. Keep My Spirit Alive

17. Jesus Lord

18. New Again

19. Tell The Vision

20. Lord I Need You

21. Pure Souls

22. Come To Life

23. No Child Left Behind

24. Jail pt 2

25. Ok Ok pt 2

26. Junya pt 2

27. Jesus Lord pt 2