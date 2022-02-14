Kanye West booed by the crowd at star-studded Super Bowl

Kanye "Ye" West attended the Superbowl with NFL player Antonio Brown (left) and two of his children, North and Saint. Photo / Twitter

Kanye "Ye" West attended the Superbowl with NFL player Antonio Brown (left) and two of his children, North and Saint. Photo / Twitter

The Super Bowl is well known for attracting A-list celebrities but this year seems to have attracted almost every big name out there. Perhaps it was the location, with the game being played in LA, or the epic hip-hop heavy, but whatever the reason Super Bowl LVI had a very star-studded crowd.

At the top of the list of celebrities spotted at the big showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals was Kanye West. His presence at the game was not a huge surprise as he lives in LA and is widely known to be a big sport fan, but what was surprising was the reception that he received. When the game cameras panned to him in crowd and his face popped up on the big screen West was greeted by a chorus of boos.

Imagine paying $50,000 for a ticket, just to not watch the game. Only Kanye lol #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5eLBBrhsk6 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 14, 2022

The Gold Digger rapper was wearing a strange black full face covering and sitting with his two eldest children, North West, 8, and Saint West, 6, whom he shares with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, as well as a large entourage.

In footage from the event West didn't appear all too thrilled to be there – and was photographed frowning just hours after his furious Instagram tirade, in which he hit out at Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, dubbing him a "d**khead". It seems likely that the online rant at his ex was the driving force behind the frosty reception he received.

Elsewhere at the Super Bowl, Beyonce, Olivia Rodrigo, Rebel Wilson, Justin Bieber, Ellen DeGeneres were among the host of celebrity who attended the game and were either outed by spectators on Twitter to shared their own photos from the centre of the action.

Cardi B was also in attendance and the singer wasn't alone as she posted a video to social media of her celebrity pal, Olivia Rodrigo.

Cardi with Olivia Rodrigo at the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/CeZt2VkerS — BU Media (@bu_media) February 14, 2022

Ryan Reynolds used his Instagram to poke fun at Will Ferrell with a pic of the pair of them from the game.

Ellen DeGeneres attended the game with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and shared a very natural shot of herself prior to kickoff.

Everyone's favourite reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted in the crowd enjoying the half-time show, at least JLo was clearly enjoying it.

I think JLo enjoyed the #SuperBowl halftime show a little more than Ben. pic.twitter.com/TWjXIUrJ1b — Karisa Maxwell (@KarisaMaxwell) February 14, 2022

Justin Bieber attended the game with his wife Hailey and the pair sat with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker.

Justin Bieber attended the Super Bowl with his wife Hailey and the pair sat with Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker. Photo / Getty Images

Charlize Theron, who is a huge Rams fan, was spotted busting shapes in the crowd during the tightly contested game.

Australian actress and LA Rams ambassador Rebel Wilson was in attendance, and decked out from head to toe in her team's colours.