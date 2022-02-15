Kanye West has promised to back down from his public posts aimed at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Pnoto / Getty Images

Kanye West has backtracked after days of chaotic social media posts aimed at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

West shared a new post on Instagram insisting he is "working" on how he uses social media and is aware that his behaviour may have come across as "harassing" Kardashian.

The new post comes after West, who is now known as Ye, delivered a grand gesture on Valentine's Day - he sent Kardashian a truck full of roses with the slogan "my vision is Krystal Klear [sic]."

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," he shared on Instagram.

"I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organisers, mobilises and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

West added: "I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability.

"I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

West's brief romance with an actress has added to the saga as his new ex has aired details of their fling in the media.

Julia Fox, who briefly dated West, revealed in an interview with New York Magazine's The Cut that her relationship with the rapper was "hectic".

Fox confirmed the interview was published just an hour after news of her split with West was made public, according to her Instagram post. The pair were together for just six weeks.

In the interview, she revealed details about her very public romance with the 44-year-old star.

Kanye West and Julia Fox together on January 23, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

"It feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense,' she explained of their brief romance.

"It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed.

"I've never been operating at the level that Ye is."

And Fox claimed she wasn't with West because she wanted to be famous.

"I never wanted to be super-megafamous. It's a life-ender for some celebrities. They become reclusive and paranoid and hide. I refuse to not live authentically."

Fox did not seem phased by the split, insisting she did not shed a tear over the breakup. That was despite the Daily Mail publishing photos suggesting she was crying over the pair parting ways.

"I haven't cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn't cry over THIS!!!" she captioned a screenshot of the article. "If anything I've been laughing more than before."