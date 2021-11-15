Justin Bieber announces New Zealand show in December 2022

Justin Bieber performing at his Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender in Las Vegas in October. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber performing at his Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender in Las Vegas in October. Photo / Getty Images

It's the Christmas gift New Zealand's Bieber fans have been dreaming of: Justin Bieber is heading Downunder, announcing his Justice World Tour will arrive in Auckland on 7 December 2022 to play at Mt Smart Stadium.

One of the world's wealthiest performers and the original discovered-on-YouTube star, Bieber's Justice World Tour has been described by The Times of London as "mesmerising".

According to his publicity team, every show "promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates".

Fans can look forward to the Canadian pop star's live versions of hit tracks from his album Justice, which debuted as the most-streamed album in 117 countries when it was released in April.

Part of the Lonely hit maker's "worldwide trek", Bieber, whose music career began when he was just 13, kicks off his Australian leg in Perth before moving through Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and on to Auckland.

Bieber, now 27 and married to model Hailey Baldwin, is the No 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide, holds 32 Guinness World Records and has accrued a huge number of awards including 21 Billboard Music Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Selling over 80 million albums, last year he broke Elvis Presley's record as the youngest solo artist to have eight albums reach Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Tickets for Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour:

When: December 7, 2022

Where; Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

General public on sale: Wednesday 24 November 2021(10am local time)

Tickets available for all ages via ticketmaster.co.nz or 0800 111 999

American Express members pre-sales available from Friday, November 19 via Amexinvites.co.nz

Frontier members pre-sales available from Monday, November 22 via frontiertouring.com/justinbieber

A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available via justinbiebermusic.com

If the show cannot go ahead on Wednesday, December 7 2022, due to any Covid-19 related issues, all tickets can be refunded from your original point of purchase.