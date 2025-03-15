Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly looking at homes abroad in search of a "simpler life". Photo / Getty Images

Hailey and Justin Bieber are reportedly considering relocating to Europe in an effort to escape Hollywood and “reconnect” with each other.

The couple, who have been the subject of intense public scrutiny in recent months over the state of their marriage and Justin’s mental and physical health after he was spotted out and about looking gaunt, have allegedly reached out to a real estate agent to help them find a home abroad, according to a report from the US Sun.

A source told the publication: “They want to enjoy a simpler life again – a slower pace of life to reconnect in a quiet environment.”

The insider, identified as a realtor in the report, claimed 31-year-old singer Justin and his model wife, 28, are eager to step away from the intense media attention surrounding their lives in Los Angeles. Speculation around their move comes after weeks of online discussions about Justin’s behaviour, which some fans have described as “bizarre”.

The realtor source added to the US Sun: “They told us they want to disconnect.”