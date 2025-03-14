Justin Bieber has opened up about feeling "unworthy" in a candid Instagram post. Photo / Getty Images
Justin Bieber posted a heartbreaking statement to social media amid growing concerns for his wellbeing.
In a raw and reflective note shared on Instagram on Friday, the singer confessed to doubting himself despite having a successful music career and legions of fans around the world.
“People told me my whole life, ‘wow Justin you deserve that’, and I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud, like when people told me I deserve something,” he wrote in a note to his 250 million followers.
“It made me feel sneaky like damn if they only knew my thoughts. How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am. They wouldn’t be saying this.
“I say all this to say. If you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days.”
Only days ago, Bieber, 31, posted a cryptic message about the “gift of life”.
“We have nothing to prove today,” read his Instagram Stories note. “Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”
And this note was also shared by the star last month: “It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you create?”
A representative for the singer told TMZ how the past 12 months have been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.
They said Bieber was “simply in one of the best places in his life”, while also shutting down rumours he was taking drugs, saying it was “absolutely not true”.
They also described speculation about his mental and physical health “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, harmful narratives alive”.