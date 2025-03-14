Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post in concerning fans. Photo / @justinbieber

Only days ago, Bieber, 31, posted a cryptic message about the “gift of life”.

“We have nothing to prove today,” read his Instagram Stories note. “Just the gift of life today to accept and [receive]. Nothing is owed to us and we [don’t] owe anyone anything.”

And this note was also shared by the star last month: “It’s time to grow up! Changing is about letting go! Not trying harder! Are you tired of trying to follow all of the rules in hopes to get the results you create?”

Fans have been concerned about the Bieber's health. Photo / Getty Images

Bieber’s latest post comes amid his numerous dishevelled public appearances, which have left many fearing he has reverted to “acting like a teenager” and is “losing touch with reality”.

“It’s concerning,” a source told the Sun this month. “He is 30 years old now; he’s an adult and should be taking better care of himself. He knows everyone scrutinises him.”

“For a guy who used to work out and eat healthy, it’s strange to see him like this.”

“I’m not the only one telling him that he doesn’t look great – not for his fans, not for the public. His image as a dad isn’t great; he looks like he’s aged 10 years.”

However, reps for Bieber – who in August welcomed a son with wife Hailey – have pushed back against those questioning his mental and physical wellbeing.

A representative for the singer told TMZ how the past 12 months have been “very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him”.

They said Bieber was “simply in one of the best places in his life”, while also shutting down rumours he was taking drugs, saying it was “absolutely not true”.

They also described speculation about his mental and physical health “exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, harmful narratives alive”.