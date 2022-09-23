The actress has revealed some concerning details about what went on behind the scenes of Jurassic World. Photo / Getty Images

Bryce Dallas Howard has made a shocking claim about Jurassic World executives.

Speaking to Metro, the actress – who has starred in the three films as Claire Dearing and performed her own stunts – said executives behind the blockbuster films had issues with her weight.

She went on to claim, "[I've] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema", before admitting it was director Colin Trevorrow who stood up for her.

"And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me … Because the conversation came up again, 'We need to ask Bryce to lose weight'."

The actress added, "He was like, 'There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film' and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn't have been possible if I had been dieting."

Bryce Dallas Howard seen in the debut Jurassic movie, released in 2015. Photo / Supplied

Having been "thrilled" that she could perform her own stunts in the film, Howard said she hopes that after executives and directors saw her at "maximum strength" it might push them to focus less on women's weight and more on their ability in the future.

Howard went on to say that despite more "women than men" starring in the film, it is "uncommon" to see sets with diversity.

DeWanda Wise, who also stars in the film, was with Howard during the interview with Metro and added that she too felt pressure to change her body.

"It's always something," Wise, who played Kayla Watts in the film, told the news outlet.

"There was a lot of resistance to Kayla having muscle, to what it means to be a woman, look like a woman. It's just every side, it's relentless and impossible."

Dallas Howard says she was encouraged to lose weight for the role. Photo / Supplied

This is not the first time Howard has spoken about body image pressures during the filming of the movies. In 2017 she told Metro she was doing "a lot of training" after she gained 16kg for her previous role in the Netflix hit series, Black Mirror.

Howard had to gain wait for her role in the Netflix produced show as she portrayed a woman with an eating disorder.