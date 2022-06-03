Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Julia review: Hot late-middle aged sex and cooking

5 minutes to read
Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire.

Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire.

By , Zanna Gillespie

Greg and Zanna watch a show about a cooking show

SCORES
Quality of cooking: 5
Quality of late-middle aged sex: 5

SHE SAW

It must be incredibly intimidating for an actor to play an iconic real-life personality

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.