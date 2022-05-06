Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: 6th May. Video / The Hits

Jono and Ben look at the biggest newsmakers and shakers in a week that was more shocking than an eviction of a Dancing With the Stars contestant.



It was a good week for politician Christopher Luxon and his National Party, who were riding high in the latest Newshub Reid Research poll and thanks to some questionable Photoshop, Jono and Ben claim to have exclusive celebration footage.



However, it was a rollercoaster for politician Winston Peters who found himself trespassed from Parliament by Speaker Trevor Mallard so he threatened a court case and then 24 hours later was no longer trespassed. It led a confused David Seymour to worry that he too could be trespassed for comments inside the Beehive.

NZ First leader Winston Peters among the protesters on February 22. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Met Gala was on this week and all over everyone's social media which gave Jono and Ben plenty of opportunities to appreciate how much richer and better-looking famous people are than them. Kim Kardashian turned heads in an actual dress worn by Marilyn Monroe and wanted her partner Pete Davidson to give her some time alone in front of the cameras.

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Over in Australia, a local councillor got angry during a zoom meeting and resorted to a tactic a mum would use when trying to stop fighting siblings - turning the lights on and off.

While in a World Snooker Tournament a rogue pigeon was the highlight and a hilarious lady went viral after complaining like a "Karen" about a haircut that she claimed made her look like a "Karen".

That's all in this week's episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End.