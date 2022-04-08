Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: 8th April. Video / The Hits

In this episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End multi-award winning journalists, Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce, pay tribute to the great doctor.

And we don't mean Chris Warner, we're talking Ashley Bloomfield.

Also, Chris Rock's brother has spoken out about Slapgate and he's up to no good, wanting to start some trouble in Will Smith's neighbourhood.

The Hits' Jono and Ben share their take on the news this week. Photo / The Hits

Plus, Ryan Bridge from the AM Show shakes hands for the first time in over two years and it's just as awkward as you would imagine.

All that and not much more to be honest on this episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End.