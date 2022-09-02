The Hits' Jono and Ben's The Weak-End September 2. Video / The Hits

Gather your friends and whanau, it's time for another family friendly edition of Jono & Ben's Weak-End.

In this episode, Jono has to send Ben home early after Boyce peaks in comedy career.

An adorable foul-mouthed 8-year-old footy fan fires off a "s" bomb on Newshub.

Watch in horror as a possessed flying gazebo freaks out pill-popping festival-goers.

Also featured a mascot massacre as beloved team mascot mows over kids on the field. Plus the resurfaced footage Microsoft founder Bill Gates wishes he could Ctrl Alt Delete.

Watching this will be the greatest decision you make since the Government decided to tax KiwiSaver then 24 hours later decided to untax KiwiSaver.