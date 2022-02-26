Jono and Ben present the Weak-End. Video / The Hits

The Hits Breakfast's Jono and Ben look back on the week featuring foul mouthed news presenters, and a singing Scott Morrison butchering an Aussie Anthem.

Also they look into the marriage masacre that is Married at First Sight, frozen appendages at the Winter Olympics and a shaky handshake to rival John Key's three way handy work.

At the Winter Olympics freezing goods for later was taken quite literally.

Whereas ScoMo was trying to get rid of masks even in non-Covid related situations - and even if it means wrecking your eyes.

Remember John Key's three-way handshake fail at the Rugby World Cup in 2011? There's a new one to rival it - check out this 'yeah na yeah... na' handshake and fist bump at the football.

It wouldn't be a week if Married at First Sight didn't feature some 'surprising' twists between husband and wife... it's not like you married a stranger.

And to end the week, yoga is a helpful relaxation tool. And if you don't have a buddy, try it with your dog...! Check out the pair in this video.