Jonah Hill's message to 'kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool'

Jonah Hill attends the 2018 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute To Martin Scorsese at Museum of Modern Art on November 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood actor Jonah Hill says paparazzi photos of him in unflattering poses no longer affect him - and he wants kids with low self-confidence to learn to love themselves, no matter how much they weigh.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star shared unflattering photos of him published in the tabloids, and said "self-acceptance" meant he no longer got upset when he saw them.

I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," the actor wrote.

"Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope," he added.

"I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn't a 'good for me' post. And it's definitely not a 'feel bad for me post'. It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

Instagram users applauded Hill's honesty and encouragement to younger people.

"You probably won't read this comment but, nice man feels awesome to be awesome and I'm happy knowing someone who I looked up struggled with what I went through and came out on top. Keep on winning," one person wrote.

"We don't know each other but this post gave me all the feels. I was that kid at the pool too. Self love and confidence is most important," someone else added.