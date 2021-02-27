Deadpool 3 will be rated R despite Marvel being owned by Disney

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has calmed fears that famously vulgar superhero Deadpool might be tamed in his latest film.

Sharing some updates on several Marvel Cinematic Universe projects during the Television Critics Association's winter tour, the 47-year-old revealed Deadpool 3 will indeed be rated R, despite Marvel's parent company Disney rarely releasing content with that rating.

During the panel, Feige was asked if there would be other "adult-oriented" shows coming up for Marvel.

Worried the famously vulgar superhero Deadpool might be tamed? Photo / Supplied

"I think we target everything we're doing for kids and adults, so I think your question is more adult or R-rated," Feige began.

"Other than Deadpool, which has already established itself as a certain genre and a certain rating, that we already said we would not mess with when we started working on Deadpool – which we have – other than that, we haven't encountered a story or a storyline or a character's journey that a PG-13, or the tone, or the ratings we've been using up to this point has prevented us," he added.

Feige also added that the studio hasn't been "held back" by Disney's regular PG-13 rating, adding: "We've told all the stories that we wanted to with the tonality and the rating we have now."

In November it was announced that Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were on board to write Deadpool 3, with Ryan Reynolds returning as the main character.

The Deadpool movie franchise began with 20th Century Fox.

Julian Dennison as Firefist in Deadpool 2. Photo / Supplied

It set box office records for R-rated movies and grossed $1.56 billion worldwide between just two movies.

After Marvel was bought by Disney, many fans were worried the movies would be toned down and become more PG.

But Feige added that fans shouldn't expect any major changes to Deadpool and his R-rated ways.