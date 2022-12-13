Joaquin Phoenix is returning to his role as the Joker. Photo / NZME

The director of Joker: Folie a Deux - the upcoming sequel hitting screens - has revealed a first glimpse of actor Joaquin Phoenix reprising his iconic, villainous role in the DC universe.

On Saturday, Todd Phillips posted a picture of Phoenix having a shave in an Instagram post with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker”.

While little is known about the upcoming movie and its plot - which is being kept very hush-hush - one thing is a certainty: Phoenix is returning to his role at the disturbed Arthur Fleck or, as we like to call him, the Joker.

The actor, 48, will star alongside Lady Gaga who reportedly plays comic villain Harley Quinn, according to the New York Post.

There are rumours that Brendan Gleeson will be joining the cast in a role yet to be revealed.

In the comic books the movie is based upon, Harley Quinn meets Joker while working as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. The pair soon become romantically involved and wreak havoc on Gotham City. The first Joker film ended with Arthur Fleck inside Arkham on the brink of escaping.

The director and his original Joker film scooped up 11 Academy Award nominations as well as a Golden Lion win at the Venice Film Festival. Phoenix received the Oscar for Best Actor after his performance as the deranged villain.

Joker: Folie a Deux is set to hit cinemas in New Zealand on October 3, 2024, five years after the original film was released.



