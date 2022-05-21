Security footage of Amber Heard with James Franco has been revealed at the Johnny Depp trial. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Security footage of Amber Heard with James Franco has been revealed at the Johnny Depp trial. Video / Entertainment Tonight

Johnny Depp's former leading lady, agent and business manager have alleged that the actor's drug and alcohol abuse made him a nightmare to work with.

Actress Ellen Barkin, who had a sexual relationship with Depp while they worked together on the 1998 classic "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas", claimed he threw a wine bottle at her during their relationship.

The 68-year-old actress said Depp was arguing with friends in a hotel room when he threw the object, while supporting Amber Heard's claim he is a "jealous man".

"Controlling," is how Barkin described Depp. "Asking me, 'Where are you going? Who are you meeting with?"'

Another time "I had a scratch on my back that once got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn't him," she said in the deposition, recorded in 2019 and played for jurors in the Virginia trial on Thursday.

Depp's former agent Tracey Jacobs also admitted his professional reputation took a hit when he would show up late because of drugs and alcohol.

The incidents allegedly occurred during the production of "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales".

His former business manager, Joel Mandel, backed Jacovs' claims, saying Depp spent an "alarming" amount, in the thousands, on prescription drugs in 2011.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. Photo / Getty Images

However, others have defended Depp publicly.

Eva Green

Depp's "Pirates of the Caribbean" co-star Eva Green has publicly supported the actor on Instagram throughout his ongoing legal battle.

"I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family," the 41-year-old French actress wrote after Thursday's bombshell testimony.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom said working with Depp on "The Curse of the Black Pearl" in 2003 was the most fun he's ever had.

"I got to work with one of my heroes, Johnny Depp, and to see how he goes about business, which was really inspiring for me at this stage in my career," said Bloom, 45.

He also raved about Depp's dedication to his craft: "I knew he'd bring something unique to it the way he always does with his roles. I just didn't know what it would be when I saw it, it was fantastic."

Johnny Depp's co-stars have revealed what he's like on-set. Photo / Getty Images

Winona Ryder

Depp and Ryder, who were co-stars in 1990, got engaged five months after dating.

She came in to bat for Depp.

"I can only speak from my own experience — which was wildly different than what is being said," Ryder told Time in June 2016 after Heard's allegations first made headlines. "He was never, never that way toward me. Never abusive at all towards me. I only know him as a really good, loving, caring guy who is very, very protective of the people that he loves."

"I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience, as I obviously was not there during his marriage to Amber," Ryder wrote. "But, from my experience, which was so wildly different, I was absolutely shocked, confused and upset when I heard the accusations against him.

Keira Knightley

Another "Pirates" alum, Keira Knightley, told IGN in 2003 the actors could hardly get through scenes without laughing.

"He's just great. It's really weird, because he's a huge star of Hollywood, but he's such a nice bloke," she said. "We'd be over at the craft services wagon and he'd make a cup of tea and we'd have a chat and have a giggle, and do a scene then. He's just really, really, really lovely."

The two-time Oscar-nominee continued, "He's one of the only actors around at the moment who will take those huge risks, and it was a risk. He's got the balls to play a part like that, and I think that's brilliant."

Anne Hathaway has said that Depp is "as real a person as you can be". Photo / Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

The pair worked together in "Alice In Wonderland" among other films, and Hathaway admired Depp's laid-back demeanour.

"He has such a mystique about him that I feel like his fans and the media puts on him," she said in 2010.

"And he is as real a person as you can be. He's, I think, exactly who he would be if none of this fame had happened to him.

"I admire that so greatly — it's not only that it's not gone to his head, but it's not changed him one iota, and I think that's remarkable."

Angelina Jolie

The actress worked with Depp in the 2010 hit "The Tourist", and raved about the time spent with the actor.

"He's just such a nice guy. He's so funny and so fun to hang out with," Jolie, 46, said at a press junket for the film at the time.

"He's not just somebody who's doing these fun [movies]; he's a real experimental, deeply feeling artist, who gives a lot and is very gracious on set to everybody and to his fellow actors. He's just a pleasure."

Penélope Cruz, who worked with Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean", said of her relationship with the actor, "our problem is that we cannot stop laughing". Photo / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

After joining the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, she couldn't wait to work with Depp again.

"I missed working with him through all those years because we had a great experience when we were shooting 'Blow'," Cruz told Access Hollywood via Digital Spy about their 2001 collab.

"Our problem is that we cannot stop laughing," the Oscar winner continued. "That can really become a problem sometimes with us because some days we could not control ourselves. I always say it's a good problem to have because, in the end, that will reflect on the chemistry of [our] characters."