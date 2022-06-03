A-listers are welcoming Johnny Depp back with open arms, but actress Amber Heard hasn't been as lucky. Photo / Getty Images

A-listers are welcoming Johnny Depp back with open arms, but actress Amber Heard hasn't been as lucky. Photo / Getty Images

A number of Hollywood A-listers have thrown their support behind Johnny Depp following Thursday's defamation trial verdict, flocking to "like" his Instagram statement posted to mark the end of an explosive six weeks in court.

Stars including Jennifer Aniston, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Emma Roberts and Molly Shannon gave Depp's celebratory message a nod, according to Buzzfeed News. As did Ian Somerhalder, Zoe Saldana, Jason Momoa, Kelly Osbourne, Vanessa Hudgens, Gemma Chan, Henry Golding, Halle Berry, Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler and Juliette Lewis.

Musician and activist Cat Power also gave her support via a "like", along with legendary singer-songwriter Patti Smith, and Euphoria musician/actor Dominic Fike — who courted controversy last week for remarking on stage that he'd fantasised about Heard "beating him up".

Meanwhile, backing for Amber Heard — whose court loss has been at the centre of fierce discussion surrounding what the verdict means for future domestic violence victims — is almost non-existent.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Both "liked" Depp's statement. Vanessa Hudgens also seemed to be team Depp. Photo / Getty Images

Buzzfeed compiled a list of people it deemed to be celebrities that had liked Depp's post or Heard's post. Their count was 79 to four in favour of Captain Jack Sparrow.

The high-profile televised court battle, which took hold of social media for its entirety, ended on Thursday when a seven-person jury found Depp and Heard had defamed each other, but were strongly weighted towards Depp.

It came at the end of a bitter trial featuring claims and counterclaims of domestic abuse.

Depp was ultimately awarded US$10.35 million (NZ$15m) in damages, in contrast with the US$2m (NZ$3.1) awarded to Heard.

Heard said she was "disappointed beyond words" by the verdict. Picture / Getty Images

Amy Schumer led the few celebs who expressed sympathy for Heard, sharing a quote from feminist journalist and activist Gloria Steinem on Instagram which suggested she had been treated as a "dirty joke".

"Any woman who chooses to behave like a full human being should be warned that the armies of the status quo will treat her as something of a dirty joke," the quote, which Schumer added in her caption, reads. "She will need her sisterhood."

Meanwhile, Jason Momoa "liked" both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Instagram statements.

Momoa and Schumer are the two highest-profile stars on Heard's side.

Hundreds of other stars who have spoken out in similar instances have remaining quiet.

Amy Schumer posted a Gloria Steinem quote on Thursday. Jason Momoa "liked" both parties' statements. Picture / Getty Images

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, sexual assault survivor and activist Alison Turkos pointed out the noteworthy absence from the conversation, which has run wild on TikTok and Instagram throughout the trial, particularly among young social media users.

"Every single person who wore a Time's Up pin on the red carpet of the Golden Globes, my question to you is, where are you and why are you not supporting Amber Heard?," Turkos said.

"Why are you not willing to risk your power or privilege? It is very easy for your stylist to put a pin on your outfit and for you to walk the red carpet. Now is the time for you to show up for survivors."

The reference is to the industry activist group Time's Up, which mobilised in response to prominent #MeToo cases against Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. In 2018, the campaign designed a pin to be worn as a political accessory at the Golden Globes. It was displayed in protest of sexual harassment against women across the film and television industry. Many also wore black gowns to take a stand.

Hugh Jackman was one of the many stars who wore black and a "Time's Up" pin to take a stand at the 2018 Golden Globes. Photo / Getty Images

While the Depp-Heard trial also involved allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault, there was no such movement, and activists stayed silent for the first few weeks of the trial.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that #MeToo founder Tarana Burke broke her silence with a statement on Instagram, calling the use of the movement in press coverage of the trial "one of the biggest defamations of the movement we have ever seen".

In the caption, Burke elaborated she had been "harassed non-stop" by people urging the organisation to "pick a side" in the case.

A statement posted on the organisation's website went on to clarify that the Depp-Heard defamation trial was "not about sexual violence at its core".

One entertainment industry body, Women in Film, has spoken out about the trial.

It tweeted yesterday: "We are deeply concerned the Depp-Heard decision will set precedent exacerbating barriers victims face in coming forward.

"The trial and its reception demonstrated a regressive trend of retaliation against those who speak out about violence or abuse perpetrated by those in power."

We are deeply concerned the Depp-Heard decision will set precedent exacerbating barriers victims face in coming forward. The trial and its reception demonstrated a regressive trend of retaliation against those who speak out about violence or abuse perpetrated by those in power. — WIF (@WomenInFilm) June 1, 2022

Sharing the phone number for its helpline and resources for people of any gender who have experienced sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, it concluded: "We're here for you."

Depp: 'I have my life back'

Johnny Depp released a statement straight after his win celebrating the demolishing of the "false allegations" against him.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed.

"All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levelled at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already travelled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," he said.

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

Amber Heard: 'Disappointed beyond words'

It was a very different statement from Heard who said she was "disappointed".

"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.

Actress Amber Heard, right, and her sister Whitney Heard, second left, depart the Fairfax County Courthouse on June 1, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo / Getty Images

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," she continued.