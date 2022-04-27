Howard Stern has branded Depp a "huge narcissit" and has accused the star of "acting" during the trial. Photo / AP

Howard Stern has slammed Johnny Depp as a "huge narcissist" amid the actor's ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During his SiriusZM radio show on Monday the veteran talk show host said, "The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that's what narcissists do."

"They think they can talk their way out of anything.

"I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, 'I'll put this on TV and because I'm so persuasive and because I'm so smart, I'm such a wonderful guy'."

Page Six has reported Stern later said Depp was "putting on a show" and compared the defamation trial to "two battling children" before predicting the former couple's respective careers are over.

"I'll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn't acting — I mean, he's so overacting because he's writing his own material as he goes along," he continued. "You know, I gotta tell you, he's wrong. He shouldn't be putting this on TV in any shape.

Howard Stern has slammed Johnny Depp during a recent radio show. Photo / Getty Images

"That's what narcissists do, [they say], 'I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.' No you won't! This will not go well.

"It's not going well for you, it's not going well for her. It's not going well for anybody."

Stern finished his rant by making fun of Depp's voice, "First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic…And the accent. First of all, isn't he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky."

"Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?

Depp was born in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Depp brought the current defamation suit against his ex-wife after Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in 2018 in which she alleged she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

While Depp was not named in the op-ed, the actor's lawyers said it was a clear reference to accusations Heard made when she sought a restraining order against him in 2016.

Depp has claimed the accusations and the article made him a Hollywood outcast, costing him his role in the lucrative Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise.

Actor Amber Heard speaks to her attorney during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia. Photo / AP

The trial, in Virginia, has recounted various dramas which are alleged to have taken place throughout their tumultuous marriage including domestic abuse, explosive text messages, sexual abuse claims and drug and alcohol abuse.

The trial is expected to last for several weeks.