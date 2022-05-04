Jack Whigham, Depp's talent manager, failed to convince Pirates of the Caribbean producers to continue to employ Depp. Video / AP

Warning: Graphic content

Johnny Depp once flew into a jealous rage upon learning of ex-wife Amber Heard's relationship with actor James Franco, a jury has heard.

Depp's defamation trial against his former wife has reached its 13th day, and now Heard's first defence witness, Dr Dawn Hughes, has taken the stand.

As reported by the Sun, Hughes testified that the alleged incident occurred on a 2015 Boston to LA flight.

"He starts talking about James Franco," the forensic psychologist told the jury.

" 'Hope you had fun with your escapades.' He kicked her on the back and she went forward."

It is alleged Johnny Depp flew into a jealous rage upon learning of ex-wife Amber Heard's relationship with actor James Franco, left.

Hughes attests that Depp got similarly upset about Heard and actor Billy Bob Thornton but did not provide further specifics.

Speaking on the alleged abuse Heard had described to her, Hughes said, "When Mr Depp was drunk or high, he threw her on the bed, ripped off her nightgown and tried to have sex with her."

On top of allegedly attempting to rape Heard, the psychologist also testified that Depp performed a cavity search on her without permission.

On one trip, after allegedly accusing Heard of reciprocating the flirtations of an unidentified woman, the couple went back to their trailer. Hughes said Depp then used his fingers to "perform a cavity search" to search for the cocaine he thought she was hiding inside her body.

Actress Amber Heard arrives at the High Court in London. Photo / Getty Images

Heard's defence presentation began on Tuesday, July 13, with Hughes as her first witness to take the stand in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for US$50 million ($77.6m) after her 2018 Washington Post op-ed where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. Depp was never mentioned by name, but Depp's lawyers are arguing the comparison was heavily implied.

This ongoing defamation trial is based upon Depp's argument that Heard's article caused irrevocable damage to his reputation, career and income. The star lost millions when he was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts movie franchises.

Johnny Depp arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Photo / Getty Images

Once Depp's lawyers had rested their case, Heard's team attempted to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Penney Azcarate immediately rejected this, leading to Depp and his lead lawyer patting each other on the back.

Heard is expected to give her highly-anticipated testimony tomorrow.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.