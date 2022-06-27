Disney is reportedly 'very interested' in Depp reprising the iconic role of Jack Sparrow. Photo / Getty Images

Disney is reportedly 'very interested' in Depp reprising the iconic role of Jack Sparrow. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is on the verge of returning to Pirates of the Caribbean after winning his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, according to a movie insider.

The actor has ridden a wave of support since the case against his ex-wife, and could now be set to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp played the lead role in five Pirates of the Caribbean movies but was dropped from the franchise in 2018.

But now a source tells Poptopic that the 59-year-old could soon return to the Black Pearl in a deal supposedly worth US$301 million (NZ$477m).

"Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp," the source said.

"They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two.

"I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I'm unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow - so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character."

While the source's claims are unconfirmed, Depp does appear to be attempting to relaunch his career now the legal tussle with Heard is over.

He recently announced he would be touring with the band Hollywood Vampires in 2023, after playing a series of gigs in the UK with Jeff Beck in recent weeks.

Heard was sued by Depp for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Heard countersued claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands but was defamed when claims were made that she had manufactured the allegations.

Amber Heard stands by "every word" of her testimony during the defamation trial against Depp. Photo / Getty Images

At the trial's conclusion, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million (NZ$15m) in defamation compensatory damages and $5 million (NZ$87m) in punitive damages after the jury decided she "acted with actual malice".

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages the jury awarded Depp to $350,000 (NZ$555,000), the state's statutory cap, making his total damages $10.4 million (NZ$16.5m).

The jury did agree with one aspect of Heard's claim - that she was defamed by Depp's lawyer - and awarded her $2 million (NZ$3.1m) in compensation and $0 in punitive fees.