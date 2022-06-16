Heard speaks out about the verdict of the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Video / TODAY

The lawyer who shot to fame defending Johnny Depp in court will soon reunite with the actor to plead his case once again.

Camille Vasquez is to defend Depp in court in another legal drama next month as he faces claims he assaulted a worker on a film set, reports the New York Post.

Vasquez will be part of the actor's legal team at the Los Angeles Superior Court next month for a lawsuit brought by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, the location manager on Depp's 2018 film City of Lies.

Brooks filed legal papers claiming Depp punched him in the ribs, allegedly yelling, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!"

Depp may be testifying in the trial, set to begin July 25, just weeks after taking the stand in a Virginia court in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez was promoted from associate to partner at law firm Brown Rudnick during the six-week trial, gaining popularity for her relentless cross-examination of Heard.

The jury ruled in Depp's favour this month, awarding him millions of dollars in damages related to an opinion piece written by Heard calling herself a victim of domestic abuse.

Rumours were rife that the pair were dating during the explosive Amber Heard trial. Photo / AP

After the verdict, Vasquez was reportedly overwhelmed with job offers from various law firms.

After her promotion, she said: "I'm proud of the uniquely talented team I've had the privilege to lead, which exemplified teamwork and collaboration, and I look forward to continuing to represent Brown Rudnick's culture of excellence."

Her new-found fame hasn't gone down so well with Amber Heard, who made an apparent dig at Vasquez and her team in an interview this week with NBC News' Dateline.

Asked if she thought she lost the case because Depp had better lawyers than she had, Heard replied, "I will say his lawyers did certainly a better job of distracting the jury from the real issues".

She did not mention Vasquez or Depp's other lawyer Benjamin Chew by name.