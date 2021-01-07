John Dillermand is a Danish children's cartoon following the adventures of a man with a magical prehensile penis. Video / Danish Broadcasting Corporation

John Dillermand is a Danish children's cartoon following the adventures of a man with a magical prehensile penis. Video / Danish Broadcasting Corporation

There is nothing John Dillermand's penis can't do. That seems to be the premise of Denmark's new children's TV show, which has caused controversy in the country.

The new TV show is aimed at a young audience, aged between 4 and 8 years old.

It features the adventures of John Dillermand - which, in Danish slang, means "penis man" - and the things he does with his very large penis.

John Dillermand's penis can steal ice cream and light barbecues and, at one point, with his long penis tied up to balloons, John Dillermand even gets to fly.

The show premiered on children's channel DR Ramasjang on January 2 and there are currently 13 episodes available to watch.

The broadcaster, DR, has defended the controversial new show, saying "it's important to be able to tell stories about bodies".

"In the series, we recognise (young children's) growing curiosity about their bodies and genitals, as well as embarrassment and pleasure in the body," the TV station posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

While many agree that the man's big penis is no big deal, others think it is inappropriate, especially for such a young audience.

"Is this really the message we want to send to children while we are in the middle of a huge #MeToo wave?" Danish author Anne Lise Marstrand-Jørgensen has said.

"I don't think looking at adult men's genitalia should be turned into something normal for children. Is this what you call public service?" MP Morten Messerschmidt, a member of the Danish People's Party, said.

However, some experts say the controversy is due to adults overreacting.

"It's a very Danish show. We have a tradition to push the limits and use humour and we think it's totally normal," Education expert Sophie Munster told AFP.

"The debate is from an adult perspective, in which the long penis is sexualised. Children have a different perspective.

"The size of the penis is exaggerated so much, children realise it's a joke."

Erla Heinesen Højsted, a clinical psychologist, agrees: "John Dillermand talks to children and shares their way of thinking – and kids do find genitals funny."

"The show depicts a man who is impulsive and not always in control, who makes mistakes – like kids do, but crucially, Dillermand always makes it right," she added.

"He takes responsibility for his actions. When a woman in the show tells him that he should keep his penis in his pants, for instance, he listens. Which is nice. He is accountable."