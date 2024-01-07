A newly single star has been spotted with a model amid a ‘messy’ divorce. Photo / Getty Images

Freshly single Joe Jonas has been seen spending time with model Stormi Bree Henley after his headline-making split.

Jonas, 34, was spotted with Henley, 33, as they arrived at a private terminal of Los Cabos Airport, with the duo donning matching black loungewear, reports news.com.au.

Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin and Nick, took the stage at a private show at the Cabo Hotel over New Year’s Eve.

The Camp Rock alum’s sighting with another woman is big news seeing as though he has been filling the tabloids’ front pages following his messy divorce with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner after four years.

The now-separated couple share two young daughters, Willa and Delphine, born 2020 and 2022 respectively.

The former pair released a joint statement in September, announcing their mutual split while emphasising the “wonderful” years that they had enjoyed together.

However, things took a turn for the worst when, in the same month of the divorce announcement, TMZ revealed that insiders were spreading word about the pair’s “different lifestyles”, with Jonas allegedly opting to “stay at home” while Turner likes to go out and “party”.

Pictures then went viral of Turner enjoying herself on a night out in London just a few days prior to the split statement.

The actress was celebrating the end of filming her upcoming TV series Joan when she was captured smiling, laughing and posing for pictures with her fellow castmates.

Meanwhile, Jonas was also snapped post-break-up, taking their children out to lunch along with a nanny.

The former couple then battled to reach a custody agreement, which saw them enter into mediation to decide whether their kids should live primarily in the US or the UK. However, they reached an amicable agreement three months ago.

In November, Turner, 27, was seen locking lips with one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors in a surprise twist.

The star was spotted making out with Peregrine Pearson, whose family are said to be worth AU$429 million ($461 million).

Pearson, 29, heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, parted ways with King Charles’s goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, 27, four months ago.