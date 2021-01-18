Joe Exotic still waiting for Donald Trump pardon, has limo ready

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is hoping Trump will help free him for jail. Photo / Netflix

Just when you thought Joe Exotic had given up hope of receiving a presidential pardon, think again.

The Tiger King star is currently serving a 22-year jail sentence for his part in a murder for hire plot against Carole Baskin. Previously he had made desperate pleas to Trump to pardon him for his crimes, and now Exotic appears to be banking on a pre-inauguration day miracle.

Metro UK reports private investigator Eric Love, who is leading Exotic's case, has already had some plans in place.

"This time tomorrow, we're going to be celebrating," he told Metro.

"We have good reason to believe it will come through.

"We're confident enough we already have a limousine parked about half a mile from the prison. We are in action mode now."

Exotic, who became a household name in 2020 thanks to the success of the Netflix documentary, supposedly is reading and waiting to have his hair done.

After the haircut, Exotic wants to get some pizzas, steak, and a McRib burger from McDonald's.

"Last night, I shot a congratulatory video thanking Donald Trump so we have it queued up and ready to go," Love said.

CNN reports Trump is set to pardon around 100 people in the final hours of his administration before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Thursday NZT.

Last September, reports emerged from Exotic's team that they were flying into Washington to hand-deliver a copy of their pardon request.

Most recently, Exotic penned a letter to Kim Kardashian West in December to ask for help.

Joe wrote: "I know you have never met me and may never want to, however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart.

He added: "I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I've been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.

"Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I'm a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn't do."

He ended the letter by noting no one had to know Kardashian West was responsible for helping him.

Whether Trump will grant Exotic's request in the eleventh hour will remain to be seen.