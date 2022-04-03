Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon switched places for an April Fool's day prank. Video / Jimmy Kimmel Live! / The Tonight Show

Late-night television hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel played a surprise prank on fans on Friday when the pair switched talk shows on April Fools' day.

Fallon was hosting the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show while Kimmel hosted The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The plan had been in place since 2020 but was only able to happen now following interruptions with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hosts flew across the country to pull off the epic prank, with Fallon normally hosting in New York and Kimmel in Hollywood.

"This is wild, but it's been an amazing experience. I love that we did this. I can't believe we pulled it off," Fallon told Kimmel before the pair continued to host the other's show.

The surprise swap stunned their audiences.

The studio audiences were left stunned before the pair video called each other from one another's shows to discuss the switch.

Fallon brought along good friend Justin Timberlake, who appeared as his guest and spray painted "I (heart) ️Matt Damon" on Kimmel's desk.

The pair also participated in one of Kimmel's most popular segments, "Celebrity Mean Tweets," instead highlighting "Sweet Tweets" they've received on Twitter.

In New York with new host Kimmel, he sat down with Hugh Jackman to play Tonight Show game "Box of Lies".

Comedian Bridget Everett also made a guest appearance.

And towards the end of both shows they all shared a moment where both audiences could sit in on when the Red Hot Chili Peppers served as the musical special guests for both.

The two Jimmys previously collaborated on a satirical PSA clarifying the common misconception that they are the same person in promotion of Kimmel's show moving to Brooklyn for one week in 2019.