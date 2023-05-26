Jimmy Barnes has opened up about the moment he heard the news music icon Tina Turner had died, aged 83. Photo / Getty Images

Jimmy Barnes has opened up about the moment he heard that music icon Tina Turner had died and looked back on his favourite memories with the singer on The Project.

The “Queen of Rock’n’Roll” died at the age of 83 at her Switzerland home “after a long illness”.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” a representative for the musician said in a statement.

Her loss was felt particularly hard in the land downunder. In the 1980s, Turner developed a special bond with Australia after becoming the face - and voice - of the Aussie rugby league.

Her connection to the country only grew deeper through her duet with Aussie rock star Jimmy Barnes on Simply the Best.

Barnes reflected on the moment he heard about his former duet partner’s passing on The Project.

“I woke up at four o’clock this morning, I don’t know why,” he said.

“I couldn’t go to sleep but I turned the radio on for a second and it said that Tina died, so I couldn’t go back to sleep again.”

He then opened up about his respect for the star as well as his deep appreciation for Turner’s music long before they collaborated together.

“Me and my mates in gangs in Elizabeth (Adelaide), we went to the Apollo Stadium and kicked the door in and charged through and got in for nothing so we could watch Tina Turner,” he said.

“My mates really just wanted to start trouble but I ran down the front and I stood there and I watched Tina Turner perform and it was the voice of a demon and it was incredible, but just the best energy I’ve ever seen.

“And I remember thinking, ‘That’s the way I want to perform, I want to sing like that’.”

He went on to say that their song was “one of the most exciting moments and highlights of my career”.

“And fast forward, we did this song Simply The Best, I went there and she was just phenomenal,” he said.

“The minute she opened her mouth, she was warm, she was gracious and nurturing and I was terrified.”