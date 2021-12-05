Simply the best: Prince William recalls singing in the car with Diana

Prince William revealed Diana used to blast a Tina Turner song in the car. Photo / Getty Images

Princess Diana was "simply the best", Prince William has revealed.

The Duke of Cambridge has opened up in a new interview about his mum's love for Tina Turner, reports the New York Post.

Diana and her sons Prince William and Prince Harry would often sing her greatest hits during their car rides to school when they were children, he revealed.

"One of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I to this day still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best," he shared while holding back tears walking around the Sandringham grounds.

He said that "sitting in the back seat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

William, 39, was just 15 when his mother the Princess of Wales died in 1997. He went on to reveal, "My mother, she'd be driving along singing at the top of her voice.

"We'd even get the policeman [security] in the car: he'd occasionally be singing along as well. We'd be singing and listening to the music right the way up to the gates at school where they dropped you off."

And the Duke of Cambridge shared that his and Kate Middleton's own children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, have "already inherited my family's love of music.

"Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," he added.

The interview was recorded for Apple Music's Time to Walk series, an "audio experience" encouraging listeners to get out and walk to support their mental and physical health.