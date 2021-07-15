Jeremy Clarkson takes to the Scottish Highlands in new series The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown

The new series sees the motoring legends reunite on the Scottish highlands. Photo / Supplied

The Top Gear trio is hitting the road once again - and maybe even a loch or two as they cross borders into Scotland.

Jeremy Clarkson's latest venture Clarkson's Farm, which saw the motoring host turn his hand to running a farm, saw massive success in NZ. And he's about to be back on our screens with a new series of The Grand Tour.

The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown will portray motoring legends Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May stuck in the UK due to Covid-19 lockdowns. Inspired by the great American cars from the 70s, they embark on an epic road trip across the moors of Scotland to find out just why these legendary vehicles never quite took off in the UK.

The three hosts take some famous cars for a spin, including a Cadillac Coupe De Ville, which was driven by Elvis himself, and Clint Eastwood's Buick Riviera.

The stunning scenery of Scotland is the backdrop to what's been billed as one of the chronic petrolheads' funniest adventures to date.

It wouldn't be Top Gear if there wasn't some reckless driving and general chaos along the way - and the show promises to see its hosts wreak havoc on the historic streets of Edinburgh.

They host a staged Cold War shootout pitting the worst American and Soviet cars ever made against each other and end up homeless in the Scottish Highlands. But Clarkson, Hammond and May find themselves up against their most epic challenge yet when a text from Mr Wilman puts them to the test.

The trio must modify their cars and head out to the Outer Hebrides. At the furthest reaches of Scotland, they accept a staggering challenge: to build their own floating bridge across the Hebridean Sea that's able to support them and their cars on a journey to their final stop.

• The Grand Tour Presents: Lochdown launches on Friday July 30 on Amazon Prime Video