Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged – again!

Jennifer Lopez shared the news on her personal official website. Photo / via Twitter

Almost two decades after the stars called it quits, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again engaged.

The 52-year-old actress and singer shared a video of her beaming and getting emotional as she showed off her new engagement ring - an emerald cut, pale green diamond, according to Harper's Bazaar.

Lopez wore the sparkling ring in the 13-second clip with no sign of her fiance Affleck, 49.

In the post J Lo gets emotional.

"I have a really exciting and special story to share," a giggling Lopez said in a teaser video posted on Facebook today.

"If you're not part of my inner circle, you have to go to onthejlo.com to hear this one. It's my inner circle where I share my more personal things."

Lopez has been married three times - to Marc Anthony, Cris Judd and first husband Ojani Noa - and engaged five times, one of which was to Affleck from 2002 to 2004 before they split up.

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2017.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of Marry Me in February. Photo / Getty Images

Fans sent messages of congratulations to the couple via social media following the big reveal.

JLo and Ben Affleck are going to get married. It’s happening!

