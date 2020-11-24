Jennifer Lopez, 51, stuns in naked video

Days after her risque performance at the AMAs, Jennifer Lopez has posed completely naked in jawdropping shots. Photo / Supplied

Jennifer Lopez proves time and time again age is but a number.

The 51-year-old pop star gave a jaw-dropping risque performance at the American Music Awards on Monday in a sheer black bodysuit.

And she's showcased her ageless figure yet again, this time posing completely naked as she promoted her new music.

The American actress uploaded a clip to her 133 million Instagram followers, which showed her in various poses in her birthday suit with the caption, #InTheMorning #MorningFace #TurkeyEgg #NewMusic".

The turkey egg reference seems to insinuate she was dropping a Thanksgiving teaser, while the new song appears to called In the Morning.

It comes as Lopez stole the show on the American Music Awards red carpet on Monday, in a daring two-piece ensemble complete with plunging neckline and hip-high split.

She then backed it up with a racy performance alongside Colombian heart throb Maluma at the awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

The duo, who are co-stars in the upcoming movie Marry Me, sang their new songs Pa' Ti and Lonely.