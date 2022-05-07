Jennifer Grey says Johnny Depp was "crazy jealous and paranoid" when they dated. Photo / Getty Images

Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend has called him "crazy jealous" and "paranoid".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer Grey, who was briefly engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, has revealed her thoughts on Depp's defamation trial saying: "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved.

"I just think it's sad, and I wish it was resolved. I just wish everybody well."

Jennifer Grey dated Depp in the late '80s. Photo / Getty Images

Grey and Depp got engaged after two weeks of dating in the late '80s after her breakup with actor Matthew Broderick. Insider reports were the engagement lasted nine months before Grey broke it off by leaving a note in the actor's hotel room.

While reflecting on the whirlwind romance, Grey told Entertainment Tonight: "To me, this guy was the answer to my problems. This guy was sweet and loving and romantic and crazy about me and beautiful and I was in desperate need of rebounding."

However, in her new memoir, Out Of The Corner, which was released last week, the actress described Depp as "crazy jealous and paranoid" during their relationship and noted it was a factor in their breakup.

Grey's comments come amid another shocking week of Depp's ongoing defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Heard took the stand this week to accuse her ex-husband of being verbally and physically abusive and alleged he sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

Meanwhile, Depp's team has accused the actress of delivering "the performance of her life".

Johnny Depp is currently battling his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in a defamation case. Photo / AP

In a statement issued on Thursday, Depp's spokesman said: "As Mr Depp's counsel correctly predicted in their opening statements last month, Ms Heard did indeed deliver 'the performance of her life' in her direct examination.

"While Ms Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.

"His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented.

"The upcoming cross-examination from Mr Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

Heard's team hit back with their own statement saying, "As evidenced by the statement just released, Mr Depp's defamation claim is falling apart so rapidly that his counsel are turning from prosecutor to persecutor".

Heard is being sued by Depp for US$50 million (NZ$78m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations are false and cost him lucrative movie roles.