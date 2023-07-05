Violet Affleck with her father Ben Affleck and stepmother Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Twitter

She’s her mother’s daughter.

Ben Affleck and his daughter, Violet, made a head-turning appearance at Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July party in the Hamptons this week with many fans left gobsmacked.

The 17-year-old landed an invite to the star-studded soiree this week attending with her father and stepmother, Jennifer Lopez. Still, it is her striking resemblance to her mother, Jennifer Garner, that has caused a flurry of attention.

Wearing a white full-length dress accessorised with beige sandals, her signature clear framed glasses and her long brown hair in two pigtails, the teenager lit Twitter alight with many claiming she is the “twin” of her actress mother.

Violet Affleck with her father Ben Affleck and stepmother Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Twitter

One person wrote, “omg, I thought that was Jennifer Garner!” Another wrote, “Ben Affleck’s daughter is literally her mother’s (Jennifer Garner) twin.”

While a third cheekily quipped, “Ben’s genes didn’t even try.”

Affleck and Garner separated in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and along with Violet, they also share Samuel, 17, and Seraphina, 14.

Since the former Hollywood A-list’s separation, Affleck has gone on to marry Lopez, with the two blending their families which includes Lopez’s 15 year old twins, Max and Emme whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Garner has a mini-me in her daughter, Violet. Photo / Getty Images

The family is frequently seen together including earlier this week when they were seen shopping together in the Hamptons.

However Violet was the only of the blended family’s children present at the event which was held at Rubin’s $50 million Bridgehampton mansion.

The party has been dubbed the world’s biggest celebrity party with other attendees including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, James Cordon, Kevin Hart and many more.

A literal movie - white party 2023 recap pic.twitter.com/1D3vlpCNBq — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) July 4, 2023

A total of 350 celebrities are believed to have been in attendance, arriving in helicopters and high-end vehicles and escorted inside for the 5pm kick-off to take in the Hamptons sunset and multi-million dollar views.

According to reports, the party raged on well into the night, wrapping up at about 4am.