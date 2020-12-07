Jennifer Garner hilariously recreates 'Alias' pool scene on Instagram

Jennifer Garner has done a hilarious recreation of her sexy pool scene filmed on hit drama Alias. Photo / Supplied

Jennifer Garner has done a hilarious recreation of her sexy pool scene filmed on hit drama Alias this week.

The actress, 48, took to social media to celebrate reaching a huge Instagram milestone, posting the hilarious video as a celebration.

"I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community. To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post," Garner captioned the clip.

"At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you," she joked.

In the video, Garner emerges from the pool in slow motion.

However, while the original Alias clip shows Garner in a skimpy blue bikini, putting on heels, the recreated video shows the actress in a black wetsuit, goggles, and putting slippers on.

"Omg," actress Eva Longoria commented on the post.

Garner's Alias co-star Gina Torres simply wrote, "You are a gem, Jen."

Garner played Sydney Bristow in Alias between 2001 and 2006.

Her character was a double agent for the C.I.A. which was obviously kept top secret.

Interestingly, the actress has spoken about not ruling out an Alias comeback in the past.

"I've heard that there's an Alias reboot happening, but no one's talked to me about it," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. "I mean, it would be totally different. But if they didn't have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry.

"But I can't imagine it being that serious yet because I haven't heard anything about it at all."

Garner is known for being absolutely hilarious and relatable on social media.

Earlier this year, she took to Instagram, sobbing, over the finale of The Office.

Donned in a Dunder Mifflin T-shirt (the paper company the show is centred around), the 48-year-old sat in front of a sign that read: 'Thank you, Dunder Mifflin' as she reflected on how the show made her feel.

"My kids and I have spent months piled on the couch working our way through 'How to Behave as Grownups', aka #Theoffice. Apparently we are sensitive people – the finale hit us pretty hard," Garner captioned the video.

"When I realised I'd accidentally shot my farewell testimonial in slo-mo I realised: your Monday might need this, too #thankyoucastandcrew #pleasecomeoverweloveyou #icantwithfinales".

"And guess what? We finished it. And guess what? It gave me some pretty big feelings.

"Oh bless her heart. Oh my goodness, look who needed a big cry. And maybe a shower would have been helpful?" Garner continued, poking fun at herself.

"But it's just nice to know you can still feel so much passion about something, right? So, thank you. If you've ever heard of this show The Office, you should try it. It's wonderful."

Ending her testimonial with one of the cast member Dwight Schrute's (Rainn Wilson) most popular lines: "Beers, beets, Battlestar Galactica."

The video amassed a lot of love online, with Office star Jenna Fischer inviting her to binge the whole series again with her.

"Oh Lady!! This is the sweetest and most wonderful post!! Sending you lots of love and if you want to start over @angelakinsey and I are re-watching for the podcast," she wrote.

"We are in the middle of Season 3 and have major feelings about lots of moments (Art Show, Dwight comforting Pam …)"